Consumers flood stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty

COLUMBIA - Hand sanitizer, disinfectants and now toilet paper are all flying off the shelves in local stores. One of the few places that has a full stocked shelf of toilet paper on Thursday is Westlake Ace Hardware.

The manager at Westlake, Jeff Kendall, said he's seen people come to stock up for winter supplies, but in his 16 years at the store he's never seen people stocking up like this.

One customer was surprised and excited she was able to find any toilet paper in town.

"We went to Gerbes they were empty. We went to Walmart, their shelves were completely empty," Candace Coudle said when she showed up to get her supply. "At least now we know we're not going to need any."

But that wasn't the case as the day went on. Those shelves at Ace began emptying, also. As customers came to stock up, products began to dwindle there, too. First to go was Lysol spray, then their toilet paper stock.

Amber Dejaynes works at the Ace location and she bought some when she noticed the influx of people.

"I spent too much on toilet paper," Dejaynes said. "It's going to be more of a thing where people need it more than want it."

Coudle stocked up on these products even though she is not very worried about what is going to happen next.

"I don't think it'll be as bad as everyone thinks it will be, but just in case," she said.

Eric Parsons, an economy professor at MU, said people have been stockpiling, which has created this new market for toilet papers demand so high.

"As more people are stockpiling it becomes harder to get, then more people get worried about it. And then at some point it becomes very rational to be worried that you're not going to be able to get your supplies," Parsons said. "It'll keep spiking demand up."