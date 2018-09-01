Consumers Get a Head Start on Christmas Shopping

There were plenty of hot items door busting shoppers waited in the cold for early Friday morning. DVD's, laptops, digital cameras and iPods - Nano style. That's what early bird shoppers like Cody Roewe came looking for.

"We woke up at 6 got here at about 7," Roewe says. "We got some CDs, DVD's and an iPod deck for a gift."

Best Buy's store manager Chris Marchetto estimates more than 1,200 shoppers waited.

"They had a couple of tents and propane heaters," Marchetto says.

Before doors opened at 5. While Roewe waited 20-minutes for help, others helped themselves. According to the Consumer Electronics Association, it expect consumers to spend $17 billion on consumer gadgets, up 9% from last year. Marchetto also estimates the stores sales will be up compared to last year.

"We figured we would see more people than last year, because last year we were only opened for a few months last Thanksgiving at that time, so we knew we would have a bigger crowd and we definitely see the bigger crowd this year," Marchetto says.

A crowd that is willing to wait and pay to get holiday shopping out of the way. Most early bird sales ended at noon Friday.