Consumers will receive full compensation after roofing repair scam

JEFFERSON CITY - Weathertech Restoration, LLC and its owner, Eric Kroesen, agreed to settlement Monday after taking upfront payments for roofing repair and installation in St. Charles County, but failing to perform the work.

Weathertech and Kroesen submitted insurance bids and accepted checks, but never started any repair work. As a result of the settlement, consumers will be refunded the full amount of their loss.

On top of the settlement, Kroesen is prohibited from owning, managing or operating a home repair business in Missouri.