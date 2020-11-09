COLUMBIA - Monday marks 10 days since a Boone County woman tested positive for COVID-19 and she just received a contact tracing call for the first time.
Jeannette Englert tested positive for COVID-19 on Halloween. She went to MU Hospital for her testing and received her results back on the same day.
She thought that since her results came back so quickly, it wouldn't be long before she got a contact tracing call from the Boone County Health Department. She was wrong. It took the health department 10 days to contact her.
"I was not contacted by the health department until today, which is my quarantine release day, which I find completely unacceptable," Englert said
Englert took it upon herself to call the people she was in close contact with to let them know of her test results. Four of the people she called ended up testing positive, as well.
"I'm glad I called them because they could have been spreading the virus without knowing," Englert said.
She understands that the health department is behind with contact tracing, but she said it doesn't make the process any less frustrating.
"I know for one, that they are backlogged and you can't blame them for that," Englert said. "But it's still frustrating."