Contractor fined for Joplin tornado scam

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A California contractor has been fined thousands of dollars and was banned from doing business in Missouri after scamming two people whose homes were destroyed by the 2011 tornado in Joplin.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster announced in a news release Tuesday a consent judgment against Clark Baxter, of Sustainable Design, Inc. Koster says Baxter's company contracted to rebuild two homes in Joplin after the tornado but he did not deliver construction materials and stopped work before it was completed. Koster says Baxter spent the homeowners' money on personal expenses, including a trip to Hawaii.

The order requires Baxter to pay $26,000 in restitution and fines. Some of the money will go to two charities that finished work on the two homes using their own funds and hundreds of volunteers.