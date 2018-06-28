Contractor Running Off with Thousands

MID-MISSOURI - The Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau is telling people to look out for a contractor from Columbia who has apparently made off with tens of thousands of dollars.



Joshua Whitlock and his businesses "Resort Barn" and "Select Living Designs" have been reported in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas for fraud. Whitlock has been taking down payments as high as 22-thousand dollars on construction contracts, and then fleeing without building anything.