Contractor Sues Joplin District Over Demolition

JOPLIN (AP) - The contractor hired by the Joplin School District to demolish three schools destroyed in the May 22 tornado says in a lawsuit the district owes his company more than $500,000.

Urban Metropolitan Development, based in Atlanta, Ga., also claims that the district has required it to do work that was not part of the original contract, including removing more than 2 million gallons of asbestos-contaminated water from the remains of Joplin High School.

The Joplin Globe reported (http://bit.ly/HnO6Ye ) Wednesday that Troy Langley, owner of Urban Metro, said his company was supposed to have salvage rights to scrap left inside the building. But he claims most of the scrap was removed before the company started demolition.

School Superintendent C.J. Huff said the district's contract with the company included the water removal. He said the district has paid its bills as progress is made at the site.