Contractors "Renting" Parking from City, Bagging Meters

4 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 01 2014 Apr 1, 2014 Tuesday, April 01, 2014 4:19:00 PM CDT April 01, 2014 in News
By: Devon Fasbinder, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - When people see parking meters with red cloth bags or orange plastic bags over them, many think those meters are broken and the city is going to fix them. That's not the case. The bags have nothing to do with the condition of the meters and everything to do with the crews working around them.

"These are used to reserve the metered spots by contractors that are doing some type of work in the area where they need to park their construction vehicles or they need to park their construction equipment or dumpsters or things like that," said Steven Sapp, the Public Information Specialist for Columbia Public Works.

When contractors do their work in the downtown area, they can apply to "rent" metered parking spots from the city. If the contractor needs fewer than 48 hours, it would apply for a plastic covering. If it needs more time, a cloth covering is necessary. According to Section 107-314 of Ordinance 19036, the company pays a flat rate of $8.00 a day per single meter or $16.00 a day for double meters plus a $15.00 deposit per meter if the city accepts the application. Or if the contractor plans to rent the space for an extremely long time, it can pay $150.00 per month or $1,600 per year. The contractor can then park work vehicles in those spots since it compensated the city for them.

If regular drivers park in these spots, they are at risk for tow and a citation, but the Parking Enforcement Agents don't monitor those themselves. Sapp said the bagged spots are monitored on a complaint basis.

"So if the contractor arrives and finds that somebody not affiliated with his business has parked in that spot, he would contact our Parking Utility Office. They would send a Parking Enforcement Agent, and they would issue a citation and tow the vehicle," Sapp said.

Sapp said it is nearly 100 percent complaint driven because enforcement agents cannot tell which vehicles are supposed to be in those spots.

Contractors aren't the only ones allowed to rent these spots. According to the ordinance, private utility companies can rent spots for service vehicles. Churches and businesses can rent spots if they need them for business-related issues. The same prices apply. In addition, people who are handicapped, show a need for the spot because of employment, who are not transported via ambulance or who show a physician's certificate of need regarding their handicap can rent meters. Those meters cost $2.50 per day or $50.00 per month. Along the same lines, banks are allowed to bag metered spots on their own.

For instance, Landmark Bank in downtown Columbia bags several spots and reserves them for five minute parking for clients. But, like the contractors, the bank has to pay a flat fee to the city. Sapp said the new hotel on Broadway bought 100 spots in Short Street Parking Garage as well as a few spots along Broadway. These now have signs that reserve the parking for the hotel and in turn, the hotel pays. All of those meters will have bags on them, but they are still working properly.

"Meters that are out of service do not have any type of bag over them," Sapp said. "They may have a note from Parking Utility that says that the meter's out of service, but otherwise there's really no visual indicator of that."

Parking Supervisor Tanner Morrell said when meters actually are broken, it is the citizen's responsibility to report the malfunction to the Parking Utility Office. But he said the department often gives leeway.

"As long as we can verify that the meter is malfunctioning, we'll issue or we'll allow that person to park there without penalty," Morrell said.

Morrell said if an agent comes up to a metered spot that appears to be broken, the agent will check it out. Sometimes the color wheel will not work but the meter is still keeping time accurately. If the agent finds the meter really is malfunctioning and there is a car in the spot, Morrell said the agent will give the person the benefit of the doubt and once it's fixed, put enough money in the meter to pay for the full time the meter allows.

"We try to show some compassion in those situations because the person probably tried to pay the meter," Morrell said.

But with the covers, the enforcement agents do not give the person the benefit of the doubt because the bag says "Tow Away Zone" directly on it.

Sapp said, "Any time people see the orange bag over a meter or the bright red bag over a meter, they need to know not to park there."

To see the application for the cloth meters, click here. To see the application for the plastic meters, click here.

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9pm 87°
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°