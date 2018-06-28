Controlled fire behind Columbia mall scares residents

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police received a call Wednesday morning reporting smoke rising behind the Target store on Bernadette Drive at the Columbia Mall.

Witnesses told police they thought it was a fire, but mall crews said the fire was part of a controlled burn. Mall crews said they burn dead brush they've collected twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

Although the burn site's location is close to the mall, crews said they had a permit for a controlled burn from the Columbia Fire Department. They said they would pour several hundreds of gallons of water over the embers and rake over the ashed when they finished to make sure the fire is extinguished.