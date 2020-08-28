Convalescent Plasma to potentially treat COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Convalescent plasma recently emerged as a focal point in the battle against COVID-19.

Missouri began a convalescent plasma program back in April, and just recently, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization on August 23 to use convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

As Vlasta Hakes, director of corporate affairs for Grifols, describes, plasma is the portion of the blood that is the starting material for medicine used to treat rare and chronic conditions.

Through its network of plasma donation centers, including the Plasma Biological Services Center in Columbia, Grifols collected plasma over the last few months from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

"The body has responded to COVID-19 by developing antibodies," said Hakes. "We think we can take these antibodies through a plasma donation and harness those antibodies to produce a medicine that could treat future cases of COVID-19."

The medicine is called hyperimmune globulin therapy, and Hakes said the benefits of it are that it'll provide a more predictable and consistent dosing of the COVID-19 antibody to people who are suffering.

"We also believe it's going to be a bridge until a vaccine is developed. It might also be used alongside the vaccine as well," said Hakes.

Grifols has already collected enough plasma to start producing batches of this medicine and have some products ready to go into a clinical trial. The clinical trial is set to begin any day now in collaboration with the National Institute of Health, according to Hakes.

"Once we have the clinical trials where we're going to be looking at the safety and efficacy of this medicine, we hope to have the medicine out to the market and treating patients and hopefully preventing future cases.

of COVID-19," said Hakes.

Grifols encourages anybody who has recovered from COVID-19 to visit their website and complete a pre-screening form to ensure they qualify as a convalescent donor.