Convenience Store Robbery

According to the Columbia Police, the subject entered the store with a ski mask and demanded cash. The clerk complied to the robber's request. The suspect then sprayed the clerk with what is believed to be pepper spray. The subject fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen traveling north on Providence Road in a white 1990s model 4 door sedan.

If you have any information call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.