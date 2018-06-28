Convicted Felon Sentenced for Threatening Woman with Gun

COLUMBIA - U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes sentenced a Columbia man Tuesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.



Authorities in the federal court said 50-year-old Robert Earl Foster had possession of an illegal weapon that he used to threaten another person. The judge sentenced Foster as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions for serious drug offenses and violent crimes.



Foster pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he admitted was a loaded Mauser 6.35mm semi-automatic pistol.



Columbia police officers arrested Foster June 26, 2011, after they said he had threatened a woman with a gun. While searching for Foster, someone told officers that a neighbor saw Foster running through the neighbor's backyard. Foster was located but ignored officers commands to get on the ground and continued walking. An officer eventually took him to the ground by force. Authorities found the loaded pistol underneath Foster.



Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Foster has felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, robbery and assault.