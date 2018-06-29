Convicted Felons Are Getting Guns, No Questions Asked

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, May 14 2012 May 14, 2012 Monday, May 14, 2012 3:45:00 PM CDT May 14, 2012 in News
By: Kim St. Onge
loading

COLUMBIA - Imagine a convicted felon getting a gun at the drop of a hat-no questions asked. Because of a hole in state and federal law, this scary thought may not be too far-fetched.

Ralph Gates got his first gun for his eighth Christmas in 1952. Since then, he has built up a large collection of guns, earning his home the nickname "Fort Ralph."

"If you can count ‘em, you don't have enough," Gates joked when asked how many guns he owns.

Gates bought most of his guns from major distributors, but said he has also purchased and sold guns amongst friends and family. While Gates said he is very careful to whom he sells guns, a lack of regulation for private sales means one of his guns could end up in the hands of a dangerous criminal.

Because guns are only registered to the buyer who purchases the firearm from a major distributor, once the gun is sold privately, the gun can no longer be traced. If the firearm is used in a crime, the state and federal agencies will only be able to track the gun back to the licensed dealer-- creating some problems for the original buyer.

"If I sold that gun to you for example and you used it in a commission of a crime and it was recovered, that gun could be traced back to me," Gates said.

In an effort to avoid this from happening, every major distributor like Target Masters or Bass Pro Shops has strict procedures for gun sales. Buyers must fill out a 4473 form. This form includes basic information such as name, date of birth, and height. There are also several questions on the 4473 form regarding criminal background.

A buyer must also pass a national instant criminal background check system, or NICS, with the FBI. Within minutes, the distributor will know if the individual passes, is delayed or failed.

If the buyer is delayed, the FBI has three business days to further investigate the individual. A delay can be simply questions because the individual has a common name such as "John Smith."  If there is no response to the seller within those three business days, the distributor can choose to sell or refuse the buyer or purchase the gun.

An individual will automatically fail the background check and be unable to purchase the gun if he or she has been convicted of a felony. While this varies from state to state, the only way to be in possession of a gun in Missouri after being convicted of a felony is to be pardoned by the governor.

In other states such as Kansas, after a certain period of time, often 10-15 years depending on the severity of the crime, the record is expunged and the individual may purchase a gun.

But not all gun sales are this strictly regulated-or even regulated at all. With individual-to-individual sales, there is no background check or record of the purchase required.

"If they have the cash boom, the transaction took place. And there really was no paper trail," Detective Tom O'Sullivan of the Boone County Sheriff's Department said.

But Trista Frederick with the Kansas City ATF, or Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco, said the agency is limited in what it can regulate.

"It's not a provision given to us by Congress. We are only allowed to enforce the laws and regulations that Congress authorizes us to do," Frederick said.

Instead, Congress allows the Kansas City Field Division-- which covers a four-state territory including Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska - to investigative suspicious individuals who have already obtained or used guns illegally.

ATF also makes frequent visits across the states to make sure distributors and manufacturers are following the law.

Target Masters manager Barry McKenzie said ATF makes frequent visits to his Columbia business.

"There's not a week goes by that we don't get a call from the ATF tracing center tracing a gun that was involved in--it might have been stolen. It might have been involved in a crime," McKenzie said.

These frequent calls could partially be because since 2003, the Kansas City ATF Bureau has led the country in firearm investigations. In the year 2011 alone, the Kansas City ATF Bureau conducted 1,722 criminal investigations for illegal possession and firearm trafficking.

Because there is no regulation of private gun sales, the state can't even track the number of guns sold individually, making it impossible to know how many crimes were committed with these guns.

"Criminals will always be able to lay their hands on guns. "They'll steal 'em, break into houses. They'll always get guns. That's a situation that's never gonna go away," O'Sullivan said.

Frederick said because there is no regulation in private sales, she urges those who buy or sell guns without going through a distributor to be extremely careful. If an individual looks suspicious, a seller may also request the buyer get a background check.

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°