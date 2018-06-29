Convicted Killer Fights Against Lawyer

BOONE COUNTY - Chester Harvey Jr. was back in court Friday morning at 9 a.m. This time, he argued ineffective counsel against his lawyer.

Harvey is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in 2011 for the murder of Ohio Drifter, James McNeely. The murder occurred in Harvey's home in Audrain County.

If the judge rules in favor of Harvey, he could get a new trial.