Convicted Man Claims Racial Bias in Trial

JEFFERSON CITY - His lawyer argued a St. Louis County jury was biased by race when it sentenced Johnny Johnson to death for a 2002 murder. Attorney Deborah Wafer told the Missouri Supreme Court Thursday prosecutors eliminated an Asian-American woman as a juror because of her race, not because she was a student. Wafer also said the prosecution eliminated a black person who worked with troubled youngsters. Assistant Attorney General Richard Starnes told the court prosecutors did not disqualify the two potential jurors because of race or gender.