Convicted Missouri Bus Driver Returned To New York
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A Missouri bus driver who fled after his conviction for killing three workers in a construction zone was returned to New York state today. Robert Smith of Nixa was driving a tour group from Central Bible College of Springfield in May 2006. The bus swerved to avoid stopped traffic on Interstate 81, near Binghamton, New York. The bus hit a motorcycle, a tractor-trailer and a cement mixer, killing three men who were working on a bridge project. Smith was critically injured, but none of the students on the bus were seriously hurt. Smith was convicted on charges including having inadequate brakes and speeding in a construction zone. New York police say Smith was arrested Monday in Christian County, Missouri, on a charge of bail jumping.
