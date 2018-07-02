Convicted St. Louis Marine in U.S. Custody in Philippines

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MANILA, Philippines - A St. Louis Marine, convicted of raping a Filipino woman, has been taken from a Manila jail to the U.S. Embassy. Lance Cpl. Daniel Smith had been in jail in Manila since he was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison nearly a month ago. Officials agreed his detention violated a 1998 treaty that says American citizens must be in U.S. custody until they exhaust all legal avenues. The U.S. and Philippine governments urged a local court to transfer Smith to American custody during his appeal. Three other Marines were acquitted in the case.