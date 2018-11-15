Conviction upheld in Missouri trooper's killing in 2005

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri judge has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence of a man who was found guilty of murdering a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper 12 years ago.

Crawford County Circuit Judge Kelly Parker on Monday rejected a motion from Lance Shockley seeking a new trial.

Shockley was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2013 in the fatal shooting of Patrol Sgt. Dewayne Graham outside his home in Carter County in March 2005.

Testimony at the trial indicated Graham was killed because he was investigating Shockley for involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

KOLR-TV reports Shockley claimed in his appeal that he had ineffective counsel in his trial.

But Parker denied the claims and let the death sentence stand.