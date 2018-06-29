Cookie Fest Raises Money for Downtown Moberly

MOBERLY - The annual Cookie Fest Fundraiser meant lots of sweet treats in Moberly Friday.

Volunteers donated 150 dozens of cookies, and every one of them was gone quickly. Cookies were bought and delivered to raise money for the Main Street Moberly projects.

President Elvina Cunningham said this money was used to boost Moberly activity.

"It just helps support Main Street Moberly. We have projects, the Christmas lights were new this year, we have a barril project. It's just little things to improve the local downtown Moberly," Cunningham said.

The fundraiser took place for the third time in NOLA Leach, a local shop on Reed Street. Emma Williams has owned the shop for 33 years, and Saturday is her very last day of business.

"I thought this would be just a good way to say goodbye and to thank Downtown Moberly for all these years," Williams said.