Cookies Help Teach Engineering

Volunteers showed the girls how to use silly putty to simulate different things regarding engineering. The girls created flutes to learn about sound waves and also made chocolate asphalt cookies to learn how asphalt works. The volunteers hope to spark an engineering interest at an early age and the Girl Scouts hope to take away more than cookies.

"I think it's important to get them to realize that there are opportunities out there for them and to understand that it's ok to like math and science at such a young age and being a girl - it's ok for a girl to be good at math," said volunteer Annie Walsh.

The Girl Scouts thought the experience could prepare them for the future.

"Maybe later in your life you want to do engineering, you already have some experience or something or if you want to be creative or something it will help you in a lot of things," said Girl Scout Jordyn Oidtman.

The Girl Scouts ranged from fourth to sixth grade.