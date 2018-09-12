Cooking Fire In Columbia

in News Source: City Of Columbia

COLUMBIA- Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a call about an apartment fire at 1411 Wilkes on the north side of the complex. The fire was caused when Kari Bodle, who was home with her sister, left a pot of oil on the stove top. Bode noticed that the oil had caught on fire when she saw an orange reflection in a window. Bodie and her sister exited the apartment and called 911. Investigators on the scene say that the two were lucky to escape the fire without any injuries. The only smoke detector in the apartment was taken down with no bateries in it. The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the structure and it's contents and the residents were unable to re-occupy theie apartment after the fire.