Cool Rain and Candy

Rain and cool temperatures don't add up to much when there's candy at stake.

"We've came pretty much since Rachel was little," said trick-or-treater Leasa Quick.

Quick takes her kids every year to Fulton's downtown to trick or treat at local businesses.

Tara Murray of the Fulton Sun Daily says downtown trick-or-treating is a tradition.

Residents say fun and free pictures for trick-or-treaters brings the community together to show off their costumes. Quick says the most popular costumes are "lots of fairies, princesses and lots of spiders."

The kids' parents bring them downtown for candy because they say it's safer to go to businesses in the evening than going to neighborhoods at night.

"It's going to be pretty safe for them, so it's a lot of fun for them," said Murray.

There's not much that will keep the trick or treaters away.

"Ice probably, but that's about it," Murray said.

After all, on a chilly Halloween night, nothing warms you up like candy.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted Monday's trick-or-treating in downtown Fulton.