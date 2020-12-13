COLUMBIA - Arnie Fagan said he trying to make lemonade out of lemons this year by reopening his store Cool Stuff.
"It's a terrible time for so many people in small business but the nostalgia of it -- so many people have come in that grew up with Cool Stuff that bring their families -- that this was the time to do it," Fagan said.
Fagan opened a Cool Stuff pop-up shop downtown in November. Despite the pandemic, Fagan said he pushed to reopen the store because he had the inventory and also because he wanted to bring some happiness to Columbia.
"You make the best out of the cards you're dealt and you play the best hand you can," Fagan said.
Cool Stuff first opened in Columbia in 1988. The store was known for its jewelry, artwork and games. After it closed in 2012, Fagan uprooted his life and moved to Thailand.
In March of 2020, Fagan says he returned to the United States to file taxes, but had to stay in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His family that lived in Thailand was able to join him in Missouri.
Fagan decided to reopen the shop for 2020 because he still had a lot of his merchandise in storage, and he says this time of the year is "the Super Bowl of retail."
"I hope everybody comes to see the cool stuff I put together," Fagan said. "This is Cool Stuff encore -- one last shot."
The pop-up shop located on Walnut Street will be open until New Year's Eve.