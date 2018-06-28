Cooling Center Opens in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Calvary Baptists Church has opened its doors to the public as a cooling center this week.

While members of the community escape the heat, they can play games, watch movies, have a cool drink or just enjoy the air conditioning.

The cooling center opened Monday and will stay open until Friday.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Church members say they may keep the cooling center open longer, depending on the heat.