Cooling Center's Open for the Summer Heat
COLUMBIA - Friday marked the first day of summer and residents took advantage of the warm weather. Families played in the spraygrounds in Stephens Park and swang on the playground. The warm weather gives families a chance to be outdoors but the extreme heat can also pose risks to residents without air conditioning.
There are several facilities in Columbia that serve as cooling centers. The Boone County Public Health and Human Services lists 9 buildings open in 2013. The cooling centers are:
- Activity and Recreation Center, ARC, located at 1707 W. Ash Street
- Armory Sports and Community Center located at 701 E. Ash Street
- Boone County Government Center located at 801 E. Walnut Street
- Boone County Public Health and Human Services located at 1005 W. Worley Street
- Columbia Public Library located at 100 W. Broadway
- Missouri United Methodist Church located at 204 S. Ninth Street
- Oakland Senior Center located at 805 Old Highway 63 North
- Salvation Army located at 1108 W. Ash Street
- Salvation Army Harbor House located at 602 N. Ann Street
According to the Boone County Public Health and Human Services website, cooling centers are open during normal business hours and the public is allowed in general areas like lobbies and restrooms.
More News
Grid
List
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in