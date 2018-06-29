Cooper Co. Election Results

COOPER COUNTY - In Boonville, voters passed the bed tax, which will increase the tax on hotel rooms from 4 to 5 percent.

More than 400 people voted yes - while 133 people voted no.

The tax will only be applied to those who spend the night in a hotel, motel bed and breakfast, or on campgrounds within the Boonville city limits.

Voters also approved, with a vote of 420 for and 167 against, the city of Boonville to annex 243 acres of unincorporated land southeast of the city limits along Highway 87.

In the final issue on the ballot, voters approved $2.3 million to extend and improve the city of Pilot Grove's sewer and wastewater systems.