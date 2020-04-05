Cooper Co. Sheriff Identifies Homicide Victim as Columbia Woman

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a suspected homicide, discovered the morning of October 9, as 32-year-old Satina T. Beckner of Columbia.

Beckner's body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning along a rural highway south of Interstate 70 and Boonville.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet said how they believe Beckner died, but are confident there was foul play, and say they believe the crime leads back to the Columbia area.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol continue to work on the case.