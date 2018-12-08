Cooper County celebrates new fire station

BUNCETON- A new fire station is now ready for action in Cooper County.

On Saturday, people gathered to celebrate both the station’s opening and the town’s 150th birthday.

The celebration featured a fly-in from the staff for life helicopter and Rep. David Muntzel (R.), 48th district.

The new station is located 1 mile away from the previous station across from Bunceton High School.

“The station that was here before was too small to put some of the newer equipment in it and we needed larger facilities for quicker response,” David Gehm, Cooper County Protection District Chief.

A bond passed in 2016 provided funds for the Cooper County Fire Protection District to purchase four acres of land in Bunceton.

“The best part about the new station is that we’re now getting interest from local kids and young adults that are interested in possibly becoming firefighters,” Gehm said.

Currently there are six stations in Cooper County with 30 volunteers responsible for protecting people in the 198 square miles Cooper County covers.

“Right now we do have two or three firefighters that live in this area, the rest of us have to drive 30 miles to get here.” Gehm said.

Gehm is working on introducing a program at the high school to allow students in class to respond to calls.