Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System

BOONVILLE - The Pinnacle Health Care System, Inc. bought Cooper County Community Hospital and its related companies.

RHG Consolidated LLC invested more than $3 million to stabilize the operations of the hospital in February. Their plan was to replace the hospital's existing facility with a new one.

Pinnacle Health Care System approached RHG with an offer to purchase the hospital, and the transaction closed last week. Today, the technicalities were completed.

According to a news release from Cooper County Community Hospital, "Under its agreement with RHG Consolidated, LLC, PHCS will honor all previous contractual commitments to the citizens and government of Cooper County and will continue to provide all current services."