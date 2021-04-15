COOPER COUNTY - Police responded to a report of possible human remains in a rural area west of Boonville Thursday, according to a facebook post by the Cooper County Sheriff's Office.
On April 15, 2021 members of the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a rural area west of Boonville for a...Posted by Cooper County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 15, 2021
Once on scene the deputies confirmed the articles located were human remains.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office said no identification can be made at this time and more information will be made available once an autopsy is performed.
KOMU 8 will update this story once more information becomes available.