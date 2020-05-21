Cooper County extends emergency declaration through the end of the year

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Commission has extended the county's State of Emergency through December 30, 2020, according to a press release.

The commission extended the declaration on May 18.

According to the press release, the commission asks that citizens follow guidelines set by Governor Mike Parson, the CDC, Cooper County Public Health Center and the Cooper County Commission.

They also request that citizens of the county continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene, according to the release.