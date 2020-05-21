Cooper County extends emergency declaration through the end of the year
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Commission has extended the county's State of Emergency through December 30, 2020, according to a press release.
The commission extended the declaration on May 18.
According to the press release, the commission asks that citizens follow guidelines set by Governor Mike Parson, the CDC, Cooper County Public Health Center and the Cooper County Commission.
They also request that citizens of the county continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene, according to the release.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Callaway County deputies have arrested and charged two people in connection with the Fulton police officer vehicle pursuit... More >>
in
(CNN) - A suspect is in custody after three people were shot Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District in... More >>
in
(CNN) - All newborns delivered to women with Covid-19 infections, confirmed or suspected, should be tested, the US Centers for... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with UM System President Mun Choi on Wednesday about the ongoing budget battle the university... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have quietly released more reopening guidance that was created more than a month... More >>
in
O’FALLON— The Missouri Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session so lawmakers can... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY — A 12-year-old boy from Jefferson City is dead after a crash that occurred just after 10 a.m.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department saw a large increase of COVID-19 cases this week, and 9 of... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Former Missouri state senator Chuck Graham died Tuesday, his former Senate Chief of Staff Ted Farnen said.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a reported home invasion in the 4300 block of Derby Ridge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A class action lawsuit filed against the University of Missouri System claims the UM system did not offer... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - On Friday, May 22, Jefferson City will reach a milestone that no one asked for. One year... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
LEE’S SUMMIT - A metro freeway became a runway Tuesday afternoon when a pilot made an emergency landing on Interstate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Local McDonald's restaurants will hire over 1,200 new employees across Missouri over the next few weeks and give some... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The deadline to request a mail in absentee ballot for this summer's municipal elections is Wednesday. Due to COVID-19,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a St. Louis woman accused of stabbing another woman outside Lowe's. Gentara... More >>
in