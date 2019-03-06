Cooper County Fire District Makes the Grade

Chief Larry Orely's Cooper County Fire Protection District is making the grade years after finishing school. The district just improved its rating from ISO, a national company whose opinion influences more than just the firefighters it critiques.



"It's an independent rating service that insurance companies use to rate fire departments," explained Orely. "Therefore, the better the grade, the more money citizens save on homeowners' insurance."



ISO previously rated the district through surveys. But, Orely wanted a more thorough review.



After a year of examination, ISO improved Cooper County's rating from a nine to a six on a 10-point scale, where one is the best performance.



Cooper County residents and commercial property owners within five miles of a fire station could see their insurance premiums drop at least 20%.

"A better fire department gives you more peace at mind to know that, if you have a problem, we're going to save personal items," said resident Larry Sieckmann, "because insurance will never replace everything that you lose in a fire."

And, Orely said, the Fire Protection District is close to an even higher rating in the future.