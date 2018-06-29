Cooper County Officials Pleased with Use Tax Passage

BOONVILLE- Cooper County officials said Wednesday the passage of a county use tax Tuesday will mean a more secure financial future for the county. Cooper County resident will pay a 1.75 percent tax on goods purchased from out of state vendors that total more than $2000 in any given calendar year. The tax goes into effect on October 1.

The Missouri Supreme Court banned counties last year from collecting a use tax on vehicles without a vote of approval for the tax from the public. Cooper County Clerk Darryl Kempf said that put the county in a bind.

"That was really the straw that broke the back," Kempf said. "We couldn't collect a tax off of cars bought out of state and we were losing the ability to make money for the county. With the use tax though, we can continue to provide services and benefits to county workers."

County officials estimate a $100,000 annual increase in revenue collected from the use tax.