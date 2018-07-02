Cooper County promotes a new emergency management director

COOPER COUNTY - The West District Commissioner of Cooper County David Booker has confirmed Candace Sorrell has been promoted to Emergency Management director. Sorrell is replacing former Director Tom White.

This comes after the emergency management and 911 center of operations will exist separately. Sorrell, as director, will be responsible for both.

Commissioner Booker also confirms that Cooper County is contracting with the board of directors at Saline County 911 to provide oversight and management in both counties.