Cooper County Sees "Unheard of" Results in Special Election

COOPER COUNTY - A special election in Cooper County resulted in a measure for the Village of Windsor Place to sell bonds for the purpose of extending and improving the sewer system of the village.

There were 82 votes in favor of the measure and 3 votes not in favor.

The Cooper County Clerk's office said there was a 41 percent turnout and 96.5 percent were in favor. The clerk's office also told KOMU 8 News the results were "unprecedented" and "unheard of."