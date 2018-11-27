Cooper County Sees "Unheard of" Results in Special Election
COOPER COUNTY - A special election in Cooper County resulted in a measure for the Village of Windsor Place to sell bonds for the purpose of extending and improving the sewer system of the village.
There were 82 votes in favor of the measure and 3 votes not in favor.
The Cooper County Clerk's office said there was a 41 percent turnout and 96.5 percent were in favor. The clerk's office also told KOMU 8 News the results were "unprecedented" and "unheard of."
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
in
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
in
BERNIE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a southeast Missouri woman was found in the trunk... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, upheld the conviction of a Columbia man for a double... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A judge heard arguments Monday in the lawsuit over a Cooper County regulation regarding concentrated animal feeding operations,... More >>
in
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities want to question a 17-year-old in a shooting that left one teen dead and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, Nov. 27 is National Giving Day. The CoMo Gives campaign will start raising money for 122 different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new, monthly event launching Tuesday intends to support local entrepreneurs, small business owners and minority business owners.... More >>
in
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft designed to drill down into Mars' interior landed on the planet Monday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Special education teacher Cindy Connelly received a $10,000 award for her classroom at Moreau Heights Elementary School on... More >>
in