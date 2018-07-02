Cooper County Sheriff's Office investigates death of home intruder

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating the fatal shooting of an intruder in a residence on Lacy Lane located outside of Prairie Home.

Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol are helping to determine what happened prior to the shooting, according the sheriff's office.

Cooper County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the residence minutes after midnight on Sunday.

Both the homeowner and the intruder are from the Prairie Home area, according to the sheriff's office.