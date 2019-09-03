Cooper County Sheriff's Office warns of Social Security scam

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office received reports this past week from people saying they got suspicious calls from people identifying themselves as working for the Social Security Administration.

"That's right....all bogus. The SSA doesn't call you," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The people on the phone identified themselves as being representatives for the Social Security Administration. Other calls were pre-recorded warnings from the administration, the sheriff's office said.

"You will typically get a mailing. They were even trying their luck with a number of our employees. You can imagine how that went...," the post said.