Cooper County Votes to Keep Half Cent Sales Tax

COOPER COUNTY - Cooper County voted Tuesday to approve Proposition One, a half cent sales tax it has had in effect since the 1980s. Around 8:00 p.m., the Cooper County's clerk office confirmed to KOMU 8 the proposition passed 1,006 to 200.

Cooper County presiding commissioner Eddie Brickner said the tax is voted on every four years and is used to fund 40 percent of the county's budget for road improvements. Most recently, the county used the tax revenue to replace low-water bridges off Highway 87 that were impassible with heavy rainfall.

The tax is now in effect until December 31, 2016.