Cooper Hearing Scheduled

2007

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A sentencing hearing for former State Representative Nathan Cooper in an immigration fraud scheme has been rescheduled to December 10th. The Republican from Cape Girardeau specialized in immigration law as an attorney. He pleaded guilty August 9th to visa fraud and making a false statement to the Department of Labor/ He has resigned his legislative seat. Cooper admitted he applied for visas for shell companies and issued bogus letters about the immigration status of his client's workers in the trucking industry.