Cooper's Landing evacuated due to flood risk
BOONE COUNTY - Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort and Marina has been evacuated due to flooding.
The resort also cancelled all events this week until June 2, in anticipation of more flood damage.
On its Facebook page, the resort said it was looking for a place where four to six of its employees could live temporarily.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort and Marina has been evacuated due to flooding. The resort also cancelled... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (CNN) - Parts of Kansas and Pennsylvania are recovering from another terrifying evening of tornadoes -- the 13th... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's corrections officers are some of the lowest paid in the country. That's created staff shortages, leading... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK- With the anticipation of possibly historic flooding Wednesday, residents of Brunswick are encouraged to evacuate their homes. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The central and northeast Missouri Food Bank's mobile pantry truck was in downtown Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute is teaching up to 300 people at this year's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Roy Blunt visited the Special Olympic's facility on Tuesday to look at the tornado damage. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard moved into Brunswick and Jefferson City to assist with the threat of flooding... More >>
in
HARTSBURG - The water level of Hart Creek in Hartsburg is getting close to the top of the levee. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Commissioner enacted an official state of emergency for Cole County and Jefferson City Tuesday.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Missouri could be the first state in the nation to be completely without a health center that... More >>
in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — States are heatedly debating whether to make it more difficult for students to avoid vaccinations for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six more fatal shootings in the Kansas City area over the Memorial Day weekend have... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Some people whose mission is to save Jefferson City's historic charm is asking for help in the... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - Chariton County's emergency coordinator, Eric McKenzie, said Monday that the county needs more help with sandbagging efforts in... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Highway Patrol troopers have located the body of a swimmer who went missing Monday... More >>
in