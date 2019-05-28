Cooper's Landing neighbors help community deal with Missouri River flood

COLUMBIA - The end of Smith Hatchery road in Columbia has become a small port where people can travel on canoes to check on belongings near the flooded river.

Neighbors Richard Gleason and Jason Gunderson have been canoeing from Cooper's Landing, where they live, to the end of Smith Hatchery Road to help people effected by the high waters.

Gleason said they have been through this before.

"Everyone's pretty well rehearsed, so it was a pretty smooth operation," he said.

Gleason said the most recent flood he has witnessed was in 2013. He said the water is a about a foot higher than it was then.

People who frequently travel to Cooper's Landing have dubbed themselves "Riverbillies".

They were out loading up canoes and kayaks Monday to go check on their boats, which have been secured near the river during the flooding.

Gunderson said they are trying to keep people safe and out of the water.

"I've seen giant trees going by in the river, which could be dangerous to people on small canoes or to other property," he said.

Gleason said, "The water, it's not very clean. You can get infections. That's what I've heard. So we're just, we're pretty much in a holding pad right now, waiting for it to go down."

He said he thinks, once the water has receded, they are going to wash the mud off the buildings and try to get people back to Cooper's Landing as soon as possible.