Cooper's Landing reopens after more than 8 weeks of flooding

Saturday, July 27, 2019
By: Noah Klein, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is now open after being closed since May due to flooding from the Missouri River.

The campsite/marina officially reopened its doors last night with live music to celebrate. 

Photos on the business' Facebook page showed extensive damage to the main building and some areas completely under water.

Crews made of staff and volunteers worked together to get the area back open.

At one point during the cleanup process crews had to evacuate by boat because of how high the water got, according to a post on Facebook.

Today Cooper's Landing continued the celebration with an open-mic session and help from various food trucks. The kitchen at Cooper's Landing is still undergoing repairs so the business reached out to various food truck companies to feed visitor, according to Facebook.

People from all around Missouri showed up for the reopening Friday night. One visitor even traveled from St. Louis.

"I live in St. Louis, I visit Jefferson City a lot, this is one of my favorite places to come when I'm in the area," Susan Downing said. "It's worth it."

Downing said she especially appreciates the area's "vibe."

"Its a river community its just got that vibe of sit down slow down, watch the world go by," she said. "It just sort of gives you that license to do that."

Cooper's Landing will continue to host music events and food trucks for the rest of the summer.

