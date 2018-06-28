Coordinated Earthquake Response

AP-MO--EarthquakeCoordin 12-22 0113 AP-MO--Earthquake Coordination Emerson wants multi-state earthquake coordination KENNETT, Mo. (AP) -- A group of a dozen House members led by U-S Representative Jo Ann Emerson wants Missouri and five other states to better coordinate disaster response efforts in the event of a major earthquake along the New Madrid Fault. The bipartisan group includes House members from Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Illinois. The lawmakers plan to lobby the Homeland Security Department to hold a regional disaster exercise that would involve police, fire and other emergency services from the six states. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-22-05 1220EST