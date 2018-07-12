Coordinating Board Getting More Power

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Members of the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education used to wonder why they bothered to meet. Members say they had influence, but little authority to make things happen. A new Missouri law that takes effect August 28th will give the board more authority to coordinate higher education in the state. Among other things, the board will be responsible for administering a new financial aid program for college students and policing tuition increases. The law also gives more power to the commissioner of higher education to settle disputes between schools. In order to receive state funds, public institutions must agree to submit to binding arbitration.