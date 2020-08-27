Coping with the uncertainty of COVID-19

By: Zoie A. Henry, KOMU 8 Anchor/Reporter

COLUMBIA, MO — In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of uncertainty. With social distancing and several other changes to what was otherwise known as normalcy many people have reported an increase in feelings of anxiety and depression.

 

With policy, cases and regulations changing daily there is a sense of inconsistency. Anxiety is the body’s natural response to stress. It can occur when there's high stress and lack of control over a particular situation and uncertainty of what is to come in the future.

 

According to the CDC, “The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a new disease and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety. However, these actions are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19”.

 

Anxiety and depression can have overlapping symptoms. Depression is often defined as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. This disorder can lead to both emotional and physical issues that require long-term treatment.

 

“This is the first pandemic we’ve lived through. These are normal feelings for an abnormal situation. The number one thing we want to do is give ourselves some grace,” Megan Steen, licensed clinical social worker and director of outpatient services at Burrell Behavioral Health Center said.

 

Steen also said that according to the official statistics, Burrell had a spike in services used in April of up to 90 percent. Before COVID that number was only ten percent.

 

For more information and resources click here.

