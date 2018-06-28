Cops Still Looking for Carjacking Suspects

KOMU spoke with Columbia police Wednesday, and they do believe that these events were related. KOMU visited the scenes of both crimes again.

According to police, at the ARC Tuesday night, three male suspects approached the victim near her car. She believed one of them was carrying a gun. The suspects stole the car and drove off. Police believe the same three suspects tried and failed to steal a car an hour later at Hy-Vee.

Now, both the ARC parking lot and the one at Hy-Vee are well lit at night.

And Tuesday night, at the time of two incidents, both lots were fairly full. Police don't know why the robbers chose these locations, but they maintain that car-jackings in Columbia are very rare, and offer tips to prevent them.

"Be aware of your surroundings, try to park in well-lit areas. By all means if you see somehting suspicious, it probably is," said investigative commander Brad Nelson with the Columbia Police Department. "Get in your car, lock your doors, drive away, honk your horn, whatever you want to do to get attention to yourself."

None of the victims were injured in the robbery or the attempted robbery. Police say they plan to make patrol changes and increase security in the coming months.

If you have any information regarding this event, call Columbia Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers does not require you to give your name. You provide the information you have and nothing more is required. If you wish, you will receive a Crime Stoppers caller number. This will allow you to receive any reward money. Crime Stoppers pays up to 1,000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest.