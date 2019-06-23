Corn Maze a Success

The Shryock's had no idea there corn maze would be this prosperous and if Denny Shryock would have told his grandpa he had fields where he would cut paths in it and charge people to walk through it, "I don't know what he'd say, but it might not be printable," Denny says.

"But not everyone was sold on the idea at first," explains Denny. He said his son Mike came to him four years ago with the idea of the maze and didn't like it. But he changed his mind.

The Shryock's have farmed in Callaway County since 1889, but the farming back then is only a kernel of what's done now. "I would be the fifth generation Shryock to work here and farm this land here. Its kind of neat to think about when you're working to think how different we do things now than used to be done," explains Mike Shryock.

"My grandfather harvested corn with a mule and a wagon, and he would go out and shuck corn by hand and take all day to shuck a hundred bushels and put it in the bin. Our equipment will do that in two minutes while we're drinking a cup of coffee and listening to the radio," Mike says. "Keeping a family business going for this long is tough, but the corn maze secured the business' growth.

Every year the maze is different and this year its a Mount Rushmore theme. O nce it's cut everybody pitches in to help maintain it. "You have to maintain the maze, get it trimmed every once in awhile, put up signs and get the barn ready, cleaned up and decorated and get our advertising done.

But when the maze opens that's when the real work begins. Everybody picks a different weekend to work.

"It has brought our family very close and I think that, as much as anything, will ensure the continuation of Shryock Farms in Callaway County because everybody's got an invested interest in it now," Mike Shryock.

The maze is open until October 30th.