Corn Yield In Question Due to Harsh Spring Weather

BOONE COUNTY - Unseasonably harsh weather in Mid-Missouri could make a dent in this year's corn yield. Farmers are dealing with flooded soil and cold air that makes it tough for corn to grow.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, at this time last year, Missouri farmers had planted 65% of their stock; currently, farmers are coming in at 28%. The average for the state from 2006-2010 was 41%.

With Columbia receiving close to 2 inches of rain in the past seven days, farmers are gearing up for a spring fight. Until soil dries and warm weather floats in, corn will continue to struggle. Some farmers could lose their seed entirely if this weather continues.

Ideal corn planting season is from the beginning of April until the end of May. Farmers will now have to rely on changing weather patterns and a reasonable summer to drive Missouri's corn stock.

The weather is causing farmers to delay planing. Tim Reinbott, superintendent of the Bradford Research Center, said, "We are finding out that as we delay planting, we are going to get worse and worse in tems of coming up."

Terry Hilgedick, a farmer in Wilton, says that you have to have a plan for these types of situations. "You know, you always have a plan A and then by the end of the season you're on about plan W, but, we hope for it to dry up."