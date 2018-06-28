Corner Cutting Controversy

Some Columbia drivers are using parking lots like the one at the corner of Keene Street and I-70 Drive to avoid traffic on the roads.



But, Columbia drivers might soon have a new rule to obey.



The Columbia Police Department recently received a complaint about drivers dodging the traffic back-up by driving through Patricia's Foods' parking lot.



"What happens when people cut through parking lots, they will then create even more mess at an intersection, stop signs, stoplights, etc., so when people cut through to try to avoid, they do often cause an even bigger problem with accidents, crashes and obviously trying to avoid, to go through the intersection itself," Zim Schwarzte from the Columbia Police Department said.



This complaint and others sparked the police to propose adding a corner-cutting ordinance to the city code. It would make cutting through parking lots, public driveways, alleys and yards illegal.



The city council will look at the bill in its next meeting June 18.