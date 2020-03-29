Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.

As the number of confirmed cases escalates, some of the state's biggest hospitals are being forced to “examine what all our options are” to maintain enough protective equipment.

The latest death was reported Friday night.

The number of confirmed cases in Missouri jumped by 168 on Saturday to 838. State officials are expected to release an updated number Saturday afternoon.

In St. Louis, hospitals have begun rationing protective equipment for health workers out of fear that supplies could run out.